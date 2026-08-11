Manchester City have declared their interest in Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez during the current summer transfer window, according to «Sky Sports».

Chelsea value the Argentine at around 120 million pounds sterling. He sits among City's targets to bolster the midfield.

Fernandez enjoys a strong working relationship with Enzo Maresca, City's new manager, having worked with the Italian during his spell in charge at Chelsea.

That bond could prove decisive in City's pursuit, given how well Maresca knows the midfielder's potential and technical ability.

City are also pressing ahead with talks with Lille to sign young Moroccan midfielder Ayoub Bouaddi.

The English club have already agreed personal terms with the 18-year-old, and negotiations between the two sides continue as they chase a final agreement.

City's stance on Rodri

Elsewhere, City do not regard the negotiations with Barcelona over Rodri as ongoing or active.

Barcelona's opening offer for the Spanish midfielder, worth around 40 million pounds sterling, prompted a blunt response. City called it «ridiculous».

City, then, are weighing several options to strengthen the middle of the park while they continue to assess Rodri's future and any potential moves in the closing days of the window.