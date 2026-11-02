The shape of the domestic title races in Europe is gradually becoming clearer, but only four teams still hold an unbeaten record in their major leagues.

Lazio, Roma, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are the only clubs yet to taste defeat.

Barcelona had made a perfect start, winning every league match, until Real Madrid ended the run in El Clasico.

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That defeat wiped out the last unbeaten side in Spain, leaving the race confined to two clubs from Germany and two from Italy, according to tribuna.

Next matches NAP Serie A 06:30 LAZ

Bayern Munich's place on the list is no shock. The other three carry different stories, and Lazio stand out as the biggest surprise of the lot.

Gennaro Gattuso's side have been one of the stories of the 2026-2027 season.

Ten matches in, Lazio have nine wins and a draw. That haul of 28 points hands them sole leadership of Serie A, three points clear of Inter after the Nerazzurri lost the Derby della Madonnina 3-1 to rivals Milan.

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Sitting above Inter, Roma, Como and Milan, Lazio have given their supporters plenty of reasons for optimism.

Roma are unbeaten too under Gian Piero Gasperini, with seven wins and three draws from their first ten matches keeping them firmly in the title race. That start carries extra weight given the club's bid for a first Italian league title since 2001.

Germany: Bayern Munich and Dortmund

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are both still avoiding defeat in Germany. Each has five wins and three draws from the first eight rounds, leaving them level on 18 points.

Nobody blinks at Bayern Munich featuring here. Dortmund, though, want to turn their strong start into a sustained challenge for the title.

Four clubs remain unbeaten across two competitions. How long can any of them keep it going?

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