Barcelona are still hunting for an out-and-out striker before the summer window shuts, but they've run into a fresh problem. Inter Milan have made it clear they have no wish to discuss selling their Argentine forward, Lautaro Martinez, according to the Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Julian Alvarez had been an option, but Atletico Madrid's refusal to negotiate over their Argentine forced Barca to look elsewhere.

Now it seems the Catalans face exactly the same wall if they turn to Lautaro, Italian reports suggest.

Read also

Garcia a spectator and Hamza demands his due: "Sport" rates Barcelona's players against Al-Ahly

Video: violence at the Camp Nou, Catalan police eject Al-Ahly fans

Hamza Abdelkarim caught the eye throughout pre-season, yet Hansi Flick still wants another striker after Ferran Torres left for Paris Saint-Germain. That leaves the sporting management with a tough job.

Italian outlets, "Sky Sport Italia" among them, confirmed that Inter regard Lautaro Martinez as not for sale. The club won't even open the door to talks over their forward, before Barcelona make any official move.

An icon for Inter

Lautaro is about to start his ninth season in the Nerazzurri shirt, having joined from Argentina's Racing Club in 2018 for around 25 million euros.

Milan has been kind to him. The 28-year-old has grown into one of the team's biggest icons, and his market value has soared, once touching 100 million euros and now sitting at around 85 million euros.

Prising him away won't be easy. His contract with Inter runs until 2029, he commands high wages, and he's settled with his family in Milan.

Even so, a few things could tempt him. A fresh challenge after so long with Inter, a chance to boost his value, and a better shot at trophies and individual honours like the Golden Boot and the Ballon d'Or, according to "Sport".

The newspaper concluded: "But with less than two weeks remaining before the close of the transfer market, and Barcelona's growing need to sign an out-and-out striker, the Catalan club's attempt to break Inter's stance over Lautaro appears an extremely difficult task, after having already hit a similar wall in their efforts to sign Alvarez."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums.