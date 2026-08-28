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Al Hilal v Al Nassr: Arab Club Champions Cup FinalGetty Images Sport
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After an absence: Al-Aqidi lines up alongside Ronaldo in Al-Nassr's squad against Al-Taawoun

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Taawoun
Al Nassr FC
Al-Taawoun
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The full squad at his disposal

Al-Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou has named his side to face Al-Taawoun on Friday evening, in the fourth round of the Roshn League. The Australian's team are chasing a fourth straight win after taking maximum points from their opening three fixtures.

Nine points from three matches have Al-Nassr flying. Their standout moment came in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Al-Ettifaq, sealed despite playing most of the game with 10 men.

Read also: The Saudi Federation: the fall of the French campaign and welcome to a new, merciless approach!

Nawaf Al-Aqidi returns between the sticks for the first time this season. Postecoglou has handed the goalkeeper a start to cover for Brazilian Bento Matheus, sent off in the previous encounter against Al-Ettifaq, so Al-Aqidi steps back in to guard the goal for a fresh test.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo keeps his place in the starting line-up for the second match running, having started against Al-Ettifaq before being withdrawn at half-time. He leads the attack alongside Senegal's Sadio Mane and France's Kingsley Coman.

Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

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Al-Nassr's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Nawaf Al-Aqidi.

Defence: Salem Al-Najdi, Mohamed Simakan, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Nawaf Boushal.

Midfield: Samu Costa, Angelo Gabriel, Joao Felix.

Attack: Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kingsley Coman.

Postecoglou wants the winning run to roll on and the perfect record to stay intact. The clash with Al-Taawoun poses a fresh test for Al-Nassr's title ambitions, but they carry serious firepower led by Ronaldo, Mane and Coman, alongside Joao Felix, who shone in the comeback against Al-Ettifaq.

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