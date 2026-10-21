Al-Hilal are pressing on with their pursuit of Saudi internationals, and their latest target comes from fierce rivals Al-Ahli.

Press reports had already confirmed Al-Hilal's interest in Hammam Al-Hammami. The Al-Shabab winger caught the eye with Saudi Arabia at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27", where he scooped the best player award.

Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Al-Muraisel has now named a second man on Al-Hilal's list after his exploits at Gulf 27: Al-Ahli striker Firas Al-Buraikan.

Speaking to "Nabd Tuwaiq", Al-Muraisel said: "Al-Hilal is working to sign Hammam Al-Hammami and Firas Al-Buraikan, and it will succeed in doing so."

He added: "Al-Hilal will tempt Al-Shabab with money in order to sign Hammam Al-Hammami, while Firas Al-Buraikan will enter the free period, and if Al-Ahli does not sort out its affairs, Al-Hilal will sign him for free."

"Transfermarkt" lists Al-Buraikan's Al-Ahli contract as running until the end of next season. That leaves him unable to join another club before January 2028.

The 26-year-old finished as top scorer at Gulf 27 with three goals. The pick of them sealed a 2-0 win over the UAE in the final.

Al-Buraikan also earned a nomination for the best player in Asia 2026 award, going head to head for the prize with Al-Hilal legend Salem Al-Dawsari.



