Khaled El-Ghandour has stirred up controversy with his comments about the management style of Hussein Ammouta, Al-Ahly's new head coach. The media figure claims the Moroccan has a firm, short-tempered personality when dealing with players.

Speaking on television, El-Ghandour said Ammouta's spell in charge of Emirati club Al-Jazira brought disputes with several of the team's stars, including Frenchman Nabil Fekir and Egyptian Mohamed Elneny.

Those disputes, he added, escalated to the use of inappropriate language and violent treatment of some players. It raised his fears that the same approach could follow Ammouta into his new job at Al-Ahly.

Al-Ahly boast a squad full of experienced players with differing personalities, El-Ghandour explained, and that demands a balanced style of dressing-room management, particularly when harmony within the team matters so much.

Al-Jazira director responds

Hussein Suhail, the football director at Al-Jazira, hit back. He flatly denied any suggestion of crises between Ammouta and a number of the team's players during his time in charge at the club.

Responding to the claims in comments to "Al-Maidan Al-Riyadi", Suhail said: "This is not true at all."

Ammouta enjoys a good relationship with Al-Jazira's players, he explained, before affirming: "His dealings are excellent. It is true that he is a firm and strict coach, and this is not a flaw, as there are many coaches in the world who deal in this manner, because controlling the dressing room requires firmness and strictness."

Al-Ahly are a big club that needs more than just a strong personality like Ammouta to control the dressing room, he pointed out, explaining: "Al-Ahly is a big club, and does not need many changes or touches from a technical standpoint."