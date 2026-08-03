Zamalek have waded into the crisis engulfing Egyptian refereeing. In an official statement, the club defended the integrity of officials and hit out at the campaigns of doubt that preceded the new season, branding them unacceptable pressure on referees. They also called for the contracts of every club's players to be disclosed in the name of transparency.

The statement landed hours after Al-Ahly ramped up their feud with the Egyptian Football Association. Their strongly worded letter tore into a series of recent decisions, arguing they do nothing to develop Egyptian football and instead pave the way for further crises within the sport. Al-Ahly went further still, accusing the association of breaching its own regulations and slamming recent comments from some referees as "catastrophic".

Zamalek said in their statement: "The board of directors of Zamalek followed with great astonishment the early campaign against Egyptian refereeing, and the prior objection to the formation of the referees' committee."

According to the club, the board wanted to set the record straight before public opinion on what it called campaigns of doubt targeting the refereeing system.

The integrity of Egyptian refereeing is a red line

Threatening referees early, objecting to specific names, dredging up refereeing incidents from last season to sow doubt and confusion: Zamalek rejected all of it outright.

The club insisted these tactics are designed to intimidate officials before the new season kicks off, and warned they have become a recurring feature of recent campaigns.

Casting doubt on the integrity of Egyptian refereeing, or on any element of the Egyptian football system, is unacceptable, the statement stressed. Zamalek pledged their full backing for the refereeing system and rejected any attempt to undermine its credibility.

Praise for the Football Association and Hany Abu Rida

Zamalek's board also thanked the Egyptian Football Association board, led by engineer Hany Abu Rida, for its work to develop the Egyptian game.

The statement noted that the association is looking to build on the senior national team's recent World Cup showing in a way that benefits the future of Egyptian football.

Praise also went to the president of the Egyptian Football Association for confirming that all of the club's player contracts are valid.

Zamalek's board then urged the association and the relevant authorities to reveal how valid the contracts of every club's players really are, upholding the principle of transparency so the full truth emerges before public opinion, free of controversy or accusation.