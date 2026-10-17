Al-Ahli Saudi fans have launched a campaign calling for the sacking of their former coach, German Matthias Jaissle, now the manager of Newcastle United, following the defeat to Aston Villa.

Aston Villa won 1-0 at St James' Park on Saturday in the seventh round of the Premier League.

That was a third defeat of the campaign for the Magpies, who slipped to 11th in the table with just 8 points.

Within minutes of the final whistle, Al-Ahli supporters had a hashtag running demanding Jaissle be sacked by Newcastle, fuelled by the run of poor results on Tyneside.

Next matches ALF Saudi Pro League 11:05 AHL

Why the reaction? The German walked away from Al-Ahli less than two weeks before the start of the season to take the Newcastle job, having failed to agree terms on a new contract.

Jaissle enjoyed three historic years at Al-Ahli after taking charge in the summer of 2023. He led the side to the AFC Champions League Elite title twice and ended a nine-year wait for the Saudi Super Cup.

Instability has followed his exit. Dutch coach Marino Pusic has yet to get the best out of the squad.

Al-Ahli sit sixth in the Saudi League with 15 points from five wins and three defeats, seven behind leaders Al-Qadsiah, who have played an extra match.