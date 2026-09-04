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Fenerbahce SK v Sturm Graz - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Third Qualifying Round First LegGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

After a sea of rumours: Asensio denies suffering a serious injury

Fenerbahce
Super Lig
M. Asensio
Türkiye
Spain

Asensio reassures Fenerbahçe fans ahead of the derby

Marco Asensio finds himself at the centre of a storm in Turkey. Reports about his health have dragged the Spaniard into a dispute serious enough to force both him and Fenerbahce into a public response.

The AS newspaper reported that Asensio's absence from Fenerbahce's last two matches had sparked a huge stir in Turkey. 

According to the report, Asensio has been struggling with a serious problem in his knee ligaments since the start of the season. He is at risk of a cruciate ligament injury, wants to undergo surgery, and has already put that request to Fenerbahce.

The claims landed like an earthquake in Turkey. Fenerbahce hit back across more than one statement, denying the reports were accurate. 

Super Lig
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB
Besiktas crest
Besiktas
BJK

Asensio then decided to speak for himself. In a video clip the Turkish club published on its social media accounts, he set the record straight on his fitness and moved to calm the mood.

Asensio said: "I am here to deny that I need to undergo surgery. I do not usually get involved in this kind of fake news, but when it concerns my health and the passion of Fenerbahce's fans, I have to intervene."

He stressed: "I completely deny what has been circulated. Things are progressing gradually on the pitch, and I will soon be with the team."

He noted: "I have been here for a while, and I understand that they want to reassure us and stabilise the situation, especially as we are two days away from a very important match, the derby against Besiktas, and so I want to make it clear that everything is fine, and I will soon be with the team."

He added: "We started the season very well. We are in the Champions League, we are living through a positive period, and we hope that the stadium, as is always the case, will be alongside the team. We will fight for everything."

Back in the Champions League this season, Fenerbahce splashed out heavily to mount a serious challenge for the Turkish league title, bringing in Greenwood, Muriqi, Aki and others.

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