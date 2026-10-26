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FK Crvena Zvezda v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

After a painful night against Real Madrid: Fermin and Gavi issue a challenge with two fiery messages!

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
F. Lopez
Gavi
Spain

A painful blow for Barça

Fermin Lopez and Gavi have rallied the Barcelona faithful after the Clasico defeat to Real Madrid, pledging their commitment to the club and backing the team to bounce back with a long season still to run.

Fermin Lopez, the Catalan side's midfielder, told supporters: "Today, more than ever, long live Barcelona! Trust in this team, Barcelona fans. The road is still long, and everything will return to its place."

Gavi struck a similar note. He reaffirmed his commitment to Barcelona and his readiness to keep fighting in the shirt, writing: "This is a long journey! I am with my team until the end, always!".

That message captures his determination to stand by his teammates after the defeat, with the side needing to rebuild confidence and focus for the battles ahead across every competition.

The fallout from the loss to Real Madrid lingers. Yet both players chose to send one clear message: their bond with the club will not waver when results dip, and Barcelona still have every chance to claw back ground and come storming back into the title race.

Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

31 Oct 2026

ALA

ALA

SAN

SAN

LaLiga

01 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

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