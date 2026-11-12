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Eight consecutive competitive wins. Dreams of silverware. A Brazilian dazzling up front and rivalling Erling Haaland. Marco Rose's AFC Bournemouth may be Europe's hottest team, though a few weeks ago it would have been no surprise to see the German coach's position come under threat.

"We were playing good football, I never had to explain myself at the club, everyone believed in our approach," Marco Rose recently told kicker. Despite a dreadful start to his first Premier League season, he had never feared for his job. AFC Bournemouth took just three points from their first six league games and were still 18th, in the relegation zone, in mid-October.

Around a month later, Rose's side have won their last eight competitive matches. Four straight Premier League victories have lifted them to seventh, the part of the table where they want to establish themselves.

By holding their nerve through those difficult first weeks, the club's hierarchy are now reaping the rewards. Many other clubs might have put Rose's position under threat. A closer look shows why Bournemouth backed him.

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Marco Rose's daunting inheritance at AFC Bournemouth

Rose, who signed a contract on England's south coast until 2029 in the spring, had a difficult act to follow. His predecessor Andoni Iraola, who left for Liverpool in the summer, had established Bournemouth in England's top flight over the previous three years and made history along the way. The Cherries returned to the Premier League only in 2022, then finished 12th under Iraola, followed by ninth and, last season, sixth. That was the club's best finish and took Bournemouth into European competition for the first time.

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With Iraola's success still fresh in everyone's minds, Rose's first job outside Germany or Austria began with a run of poor results. The fixture list offers some explanation. Bournemouth opened away at Manchester City, then faced Everton, Newcastle United away and Brentford. Matches against Liverpool and Chelsea followed.

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For a team trying to absorb a new manager's ideas, that was a brutally tough start. Bournemouth also had little luck in several disappointing results, while avoidable individual mistakes made matters worse.

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"We probably should have had three to six more points," Rose said, looking back on the blighted start. "What was especially frustrating was how we conceded some of the late goals: slapstick, individual errors." At City, Bournemouth led 1-0 until the 84th minute. Marc Guehi then found himself free to head in the equaliser from a corner, before Josko Gvardiol scored the Sky Blues' winner in stoppage time.

Bournemouth were often their own worst enemies at the start of the season

A week later against Everton, Bournemouth looked set for their first win until Marcus Tavernier and Ryan Christie got in each other's way instead of clearing a corner. James Tarkowski took advantage to score a late stoppage-time equaliser. "Set pieces, for example, have been something we've worked on," Rose said of their efforts to improve their defending of dead balls. "It was a process, and now we've become very solid at both ends in that respect."

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At Newcastle on matchday three, Bournemouth surrendered a 2-0 lead and again conceded a late equaliser. Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic then made a dreadful mistake against Brentford on matchday four, which German international Kevin Schade punished to cost them three points. A 1-0 defeat to Liverpool followed, then a 5-1 loss at Chelsea in early October, their only genuinely worrying setback.

Rose called the Stamford Bridge debacle "a big blow". After decent performances had brought so few points, that result could have sent Bournemouth's season in a dangerous direction. Instead, they turned it around.

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After the Chelsea match, "we found the final five per cent, and that was important", Rose said. Bournemouth have won all eight games since. The standout run brought three successive 3-0 victories, against AC Milan in the Europa League, at Manchester United in the Premier League and against Aston Villa in the League Cup.

"The manager has moulded us well into this team, and now we know what he really expects from us. He wants movement in attack, he wants us to press high," centre-forward Evanilson recently told the Daily Mail. The Brazilian is central to Rose's demanding style. Leading the press, he repeatedly puts defenders under enough pressure to win the ball himself or force a mistake.

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Evanilson leads Marco Rose's pressing machine

Both goals in the recent 2-1 win at Ipswich Town before the international break showed his value. In the build-up to the goal that made it 2-0, Evanilson anticipated a backward pass and won the ball high up the pitch. Ryan Christie's effort soon led to a Leif Davis own goal. For the early opener, Evanilson pressed Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton near the edge of the six-yard box, stole the ball and slotted it home.

The 27-year-old, who made two appearances for Brazil in 2024, looks made for Rose's pressing game. Bournemouth have scored eight Premier League goals this season after forcing opponents into errors, twice as many as the next-best team by that measure. Evanilson either won the ball or scored for six of those eight goals.

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Having scored in each of the past five league games, Evanilson has nine direct goal involvements and is currently the Premier League's joint-top scorer alongside City superstar Erling Haaland. His opener against Ipswich also showed how well his team-mates have taken to Rose's approach. Marcus Tavernier, Tyler Adams and Justin Kluivert closed off Walton's passing options, leaving the goalkeeper under pressure.

Only second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion have won possession in the attacking third more often than Bournemouth so far. The Cherries lead the Premier League with four goals from those high ball recoveries.

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Defensively, Bournemouth have conceded just two goals in their past eight competitive matches, a run that began with six successive clean sheets. "That sometimes you have to find simple solutions" was one lesson from the difficult start, Rose said. "That's something we were generally able to adapt to in the first few weeks in the Premier League: goal kicks, building from the back, how teams press in those situations. Sometimes you might have to get the ball into the opposition's half without fuss and try to establish yourself there."

Marco Rose has strength in depth at Bournemouth

Rose has not abandoned the ball, though. "The footballing side is important. We've managed to strike that balance," he said. His players suit that combination of quality, occasional directness and relentless work off the ball. Evanilson, his gifted Brazilian compatriot Rayan, Dutch international Justin Kluivert and club figurehead Marcus Tavernier give the forward line the technical ability, dynamism and appetite to run that Rose's high press needs.

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Tavernier has stood out. The 27-year-old has already scored five Premier League goals in 2026/27, presses exceptionally well and repeatedly moves inside from the left towards the centre of the penalty area. Could he catch England manager Thomas Tuchel's eye? "You'll have to ask Thomas," Rose said recently, adding: "But I think a few of the lads have made a case for themselves, and Marcus in particular gives us a great deal. He's playing more in the half-space now and making good runs into the box, as you mentioned."

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Rose also inherited a settled team. Only one key player left: defensive leader Marcos Senesi joined Tottenham on a free transfer when his contract expired. Bournemouth brought in Portuguese international Antonio Silva from Benfica for €25 million as a suitable replacement.

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That stability gave Rose a foundation, along with depth in the squad. Alex Scott, the team's highest-quality midfielder, missed the recent strong run and is now returning from a thigh injury. Attacking prospect Junior Kroupi did not return from a foot injury until late October and now gives Rose another option up front. So does former Leverkusen player Amine Adli, who was also initially injured.

The other side of Bournemouth's winning streak

There is a caveat to Bournemouth's four straight Premier League wins: the opponents have been weaker than those they faced in their first six matches. They beat struggling AFC Sunderland and Manchester United, as well as Leeds United and newly promoted Ipswich. Having already faced several heavyweights, they now have Nottingham at home and Fulham away after the international break, two fixtures that offer a chance to extend their run.

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Between those league games comes a Europa League trip to Celta Vigo. Rose and his new club have already made history in that competition: Bournemouth are only the second English club, and the first since Liverpool more than 60 years ago (1964), to win the first four European matches in their history.

They won 2-1 at Real Sociedad, beat Sturm Graz and Milan 3-0 at home, then secured a 3-1 victory at Sparta Prague. Second in the league-phase table, Bournemouth are well placed to qualify directly for the round of 16. Could the Europa League title offer what would probably be an easier route than the league to a first Champions League campaign next season? "No, I'm absolutely not thinking about that," Rose insisted.

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His priority is "reaching the round of 16 without going through the play-off round, because every match fewer helps us this season". The 50-year-old would have no objection to building on Iraola's foundations in the south of England and going one better. After a difficult start, Bournemouth have laid the groundwork.