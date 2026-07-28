Chelsea have won a fierce transfer battle for Austin MacPhee, the set-piece specialist behind Aston Villa's attacking dominance from dead-ball situations. They saw off rivals from the Premier League and the Saudi league to land him, in a move designed to bolster new manager Xabi Alonso's armoury after a disappointing season without trophies or European football.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", the move to Stamford Bridge is now done, though Aston Villa will receive financial compensation because his contract contains a specific release clause. He had been widely tipped as one of the coaching staff to leave Villa Park this summer following the team's Europa League title under Unai Emery.

Villa's remarkable set-piece record in recent years owes much to MacPhee. He made them the top-scoring side from dead-ball situations across Europe's top five leagues in 2023-2024, and last season they nearly matched Arsenal, who excelled in the same area under Mikel Arteta on their way to the Premier League title and a return to the Champions League final after two decades.

Set pieces matter more than ever in modern football. Every small detail now warrants close attention, because the most unexpected plays can decide a match and, with it, the fate of a title. That has pushed the big clubs to invest in specialists who can turn corners, free-kicks and even throw-ins into lethal attacking weapons.

His international reputation is a distinguished one. Over the past five years, MacPhee combined his Villa role with a job as set-piece coach for the Portugal national team under Roberto Martinez, proof of his broad experience and his ability to make an impact at the highest level.

Landing him fits Chelsea's ambitious plan to launch a new era under Alonso, the former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss. The London club want to guarantee success through heavy investment in the transfer market and by strengthening the coaching staff with specialist expertise capable of exploiting every fine detail that could make the difference in domestic and continental competitions.