Saudi Arabia are back on the podium after 23 years, sealing a deserved win over the UAE in the final of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27".

The Saudis beat the UAE 2-0 at the Al-Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah on Tuesday to lift the Gulf trophy.

Saudi Arabia came flying out of the blocks, scoring twice inside 15 minutes. They nearly made it three, only for Saleh Abu Al-Shamat to rattle the post.

Humam Al-Humami broke the deadlock in the 11th minute. His shot from the edge of the box clipped the Emirati defence and wrong-footed goalkeeper Khalid Eisa, nestling in the net.

Three minutes later, Firas Al-Buraikan doubled the lead. He raced clear through on goal and slotted home with a low left-footed finish.

The win ends a long wait. Saudi Arabia hadn't claimed this title since their last Gulf triumph in 2003, a full 23 years ago.

It is their fourth Arabian Gulf Cup, drawing them level with Iraq as the second most successful nation in the competition, six behind runaway leaders Kuwait.

For the UAE, the drought goes on. Beaten in the final, they have now gone 13 years without the trophy, having last lifted it for the second time in 2013.