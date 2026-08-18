Harry Maguire is relishing what comes next as he gears up for an eighth season at Manchester United. The defender has ridden every high and low at Old Trafford: the brief surges under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the inconsistent era of Erik ten Hag, and the turbulent spell under Ruben Amorim.

Through all the collective and individual stumbles, Maguire still savours his importance to the squad. He told Sky Sports: "Playing for this club was a childhood dream, so being here to play my eighth season is something I feel very proud of. It is not about me personally, but about my desire at this stage of my career to be part of a successful team that wins trophies, which is the goal we are all striving for this season, as we want to compete until the very last breath in every competition."

Only a few days remain until the (2026-2027) season kicks off, and the question is how far United can push for the title in a league undergoing major change. The England defender was clear: "We want to improve our performance compared to last season. Everyone aspires to win the Premier League, and that is what we are looking forward to and what a club of this size demands. We have complete belief in our ability to compete and beat any opponent when we are on our day, and we expect a very exciting season."

Their camp in Dublin laid bare the closeness and tight bonds between the players. Amorim deserves the credit for reshaping the dressing room culture, but United are now reaping the rewards of that discipline after a successful six-month spell under Michael Carrick. Maguire called this squad one of the most cohesive groups he has worked with here, and pointed to the way spending time together and stacking up wins forge greater unity.

Determination runs through everything he says, whether that stems from a hunger to make the most of his final years or a sense that glory is within touching distance. The club still needs reinforcements, though, with gaps at left-back and in midfield after injuries to Mason Mount and Manuel Ugarte. Maguire put it plainly: "I have reached an age that allows the club to bring in however many of the newest and best players they want. All I want is to win trophies and to be greedy in winning them, and I am confident that the management is working hard to sign the right elements to strengthen the squad."

His role has stretched beyond the pitch since he arrived in 2019 for 80 million pounds. Central to Carrick's defence at 33, Maguire has become a mentor to the next generation preparing to replace him. Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro rank among the promising talents who have flashed real potential over the past 18 months, alongside 18-year-old Dan Armer, nicknamed "little Maguire" by fans on social media.

Maguire signed off on his leadership of these youngsters: "This role comes naturally to me, and I wish them an amazing career. My hope is to see Leny, Ayden and Dan sharing the leadership of the team's defence within five or six years from now. They possess the necessary qualities, and despite their young age, they are learning under pressure and constant analysis, and I hope they become the core pairing in this club's defence and the strongest in the world of football in the future."