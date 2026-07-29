After 53 matches: an Algerian defeat shatters Inzaghi's historic record with Al-Hilal

Simone Inzaghi's remarkable run with Al-Hilal is over. The Italian coach has lost his historic record with the Saudi club after 53 complete matches.

MC Alger beat Al-Hilal 2-0 when the two sides met today, Wednesday, in the third of "the Boss's" friendly fixtures during their overseas training camp in Austria.

It was the first defeat Inzaghi had suffered at both friendly and official level in 53 complete matches, and only the second overall under the Italian.

His only previous loss came on 4 July last year, a 2-1 reverse against Brazil's Fluminense in the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Between those two defeats, Al-Hilal played 53 matches under Inzaghi, five of them friendlies and 48 official, and won or drew every one before MC Alger ended the streak.

Al-Sadd had knocked "the Boss" out of the AFC Champions League Elite in the round of 16, but that Qatari side did it on penalties after normal and extra time finished 3-3.

Inzaghi has been in charge at Al-Hilal since the start of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. He steered them to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, though he lost the Saudi league title to neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Nassr, all without tasting defeat.