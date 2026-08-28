Al-Hilal wrote a new chapter in their history in the Roshn League, tearing Al-Khaleej apart in an exceptional first half. Five goals inside the opening 45 minutes. The fourth-round clash turned into a huge attacking showcase from "the Boss".

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Total control from the first whistle set the tone. Al-Hilal fed off their attacking sharpness, turning chances into a flurry of goals to lead 5-1 at the break. That stormy start blew the match wide open.

According to football statistics network "Opta", Al-Hilal scored 5 goals in a single half for only the second time in their history in the Pro League. The first came against Al-Qadsiah in October 2011.

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More than 15 years had passed since that first five-goal half. Now "the Boss" have done it again against Al-Khaleej, proof of their knack for producing exceptional attacking halves in the competition.

The feat draws them level with Al-Nassr as the only clubs to have scored 5 goals or more in a first half across two different matches in the history of the Pro League, another collective landmark on "the Boss's" historic list in the competition.

This blistering start against Al-Khaleej lays bare the attacking power Al-Hilal carry into the new season. Five goals in a single half rarely happens in the Roshn League. From the off, the team showed they can convert dominance into a commanding scoreline.