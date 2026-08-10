José Mourinho has spoken about his famous row with Dr Eva Carneiro during one of Chelsea's matches in 2015.

The former Chelsea manager made the comments in his new three-part Netflix documentary series titled "Mourinho". It is the first time he has addressed the incident since reaching a settlement with the club's former doctor in 2016.

Mourinho flew into a rage during a Premier League match against Swansea City at the start of the 2015-2016 season, when Carneiro and physiotherapist Jon Fearn came onto the pitch to treat Eden Hazard, who had gone down injured.

Dr Carneiro claimed Mourinho was sexist towards her during his verbal attack, calling her a "daughter of a whore" in his native Portuguese.

In his first public reaction to her decision to treat Hazard, Mourinho described her as "impulsive and naive".

She was dropped from the first-team squad and left the club just one month later.

Carneiro then brought a court case over allegations that the manager had discriminated against her and that the club had unfairly dismissed her. Mourinho and Chelsea eventually reached a settlement.

Mourinho defends himself

Eleven years on, Mourinho believes he treated Carneiro exactly as he would have treated a male doctor.

He said in the documentary series: "For me, a female doctor is the same as a male doctor. So, as always, I use my vocabulary when I am not happy."

Mourinho continued: "There are words in moments when the tension is extremely high. Normally, people who have a football culture, football genes and a football background get over it in a second. In that case, it was different."

Video footage shows the Portuguese coach, now Real Madrid manager, directing a barrage of foul-mouthed insults at Carneiro and Fearn as they dealt with Hazard.

He shouted phrases such as "get out of my face, man" and "fuck you, man".

Speaking in the documentary, Mourinho said: "I am not a doctor, but my eyes know when a player is injured, and they know when a player is not injured."

"I knew he was not injured, but the doctors went onto the pitch, and at that moment we were left with only nine players," he continued.

He explained: "Hazard was forced to come off and would be off the pitch briefly, as is the case when a player receives medical treatment, which left Chelsea with nine players after Thibaut Courtois was sent off."

John Terry reveals Mourinho's policy

John Terry captained Chelsea during both of Mourinho's spells at Stamford Bridge. He claimed players and coaching staff all knew the manager did not want team doctors treating players unless the injuries appeared serious.

Terry said: "Medically, he would say that unless it was really bad, the team doctors would not get involved. That was what was agreed between us. The players, the medical staff, everyone bought into it."

He added: "It was definitely a significant moment, and he came in for fierce criticism because of it. The club came under a lot of pressure."

Chelsea offered Dr Carneiro a clear apology. Mourinho refused to apologise and smiled as he left the court.

The two sides struck an agreement in a back corridor of the court. Chelsea then issued a statement saying it "regretted the circumstances" that led to the former club doctor's departure, and "apologised unreservedly to her and her family for the distress this caused".

Both parties kept the terms of the settlement confidential, and they remain in force. During the court hearing, though, it emerged that Chelsea had previously offered £1.2 million to silence Carneiro.

No apology came from Mourinho after the incident or before the court. And there were no signs of one in the documentary series either.