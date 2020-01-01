Africa's World Cup draw: When is the Fifa event and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the second round of Africa World Cup 2022 qualification taking place on Tuesday 21 January in Cairo

On Tuesday, Fifa will host a draw for the second round of African qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in .

This draw will take place in Cairo, , where a total of 54 African nations who took part in the qualifying phase will learn their opponents to ultimately determine which five nations will represent the continent in .

The format of the draw will see the 14 first-round winners joined by the 26 highest-ranked African nations in the most recent Fifa World Ranking (as of December 2019). The 40 teams will be drawn into ten groups of four, with only the section winners advancing to the third round.

When and where is the draw?

The draw is on 21 January 2020, at the Nile Ritz-Carlton, Cairo ( ) at 19:00 P.M. (Local Time) / 6:00 P.M. (CET)

Where can I watch the draw live?

The draw will not be live on TV but can be streamed live from FIFATV

Draw Schedule

The second round group phase matches are scheduled to start in March 2020 and come to an end in October 2021 and the third round, where the ten group winners will be drawn into five two-legged knockout ties, are to be played in November 2021.

The pots:

Pot 1: , , , , , Egypt, , Mali,

Pot 2: Burkina Faso, , Guinea, , Cabo Verde, Gabon, Benin, Zambia, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire

Pot 3: Madagascar, Mauritania, Libya, Mozambique, , Zimbabwe, Niger, Central African Republic, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau

Pot 4: Malawi, Angola, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, , Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Liberia, Djibouti

What to make of the pots?

Pot 1: North Africans looking strong

The continent's giants, including African champions Algeria, make up the bulk of this pot including the five nations (Senegal, , Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia) that represented Africa at the last World Cup in .

After missing out of the last World Cup in Russia, the Desert Foxes will look to build form their strong Afcon showing to make a return to the global spectacle. Afcon 2017 champions Cameroon and Ghana will also look to make a return to the World Cup.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Mali complete Pot 1.

Pot 2: Elephants and Bafana the only with World Cup experience

Côte d’Ivoire will certainly be the team to avoid in Pot 2 given their prowess at the World Cup while South Africa are yet to make an appearance at the tournament since hosting in 2010.

But Gabon, Guniea, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Cape Verde, Benin, Congo and Zambia are also capable of causing major upsets and will be a huge mistake to underestimate them.

Pot 3: A chance for outsiders?

None of the teams in Pot 3 have qualified for the World Cup before.

Zimbabwe have shown great potential and are blessed with ample talent, while Madagascar and Mauritania have made significant progress in recent times and are a threat to any opposition.

With them in this Pot are Mozambique, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau, Libya, Kenya, Central African Republic and Niger.

Pot 4: The surprise packages

The final pot contains two sides who have appeared at the World Cup before, Angola and Togo, and perhaps is an indication of what to expect in the group stages.

Article continues below

Alongside these two are Tanzania, Malawi, Liberia, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Sudan and Djibouti and Equatorial Guinea.