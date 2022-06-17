Which African teams have played the most number of FIFA World Cups?

Five African teams have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup...

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is around the corner as 32 teams have already booked their places in the flagship competition.

Five teams (Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia) from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will be taking part in the upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup.

This will be the eighth time that Cameroon will be playing in the final round of the World Cup since their debut in the 1982 edition in Spain, the most for any African nation at the World Cup.

After missing out on qualification last time, Les Lions Indomptables are back in the premier competition.

Cameroon are followed by Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia who have played in the World Cup on six occasions. While Nigeria did not make it to the World Cup this year, Tunisia and Morocco will be heading to Qatar in November.

Which African team played in the most number of World Cup editions?