Is Hakimi to PSG a big disappointment? - African Football HQ

The Morocco right-back has departed Internazionale after just one season in Milan

Achraf Hakimi’s transfer to Paris Saint-Germain was one of the big talking point on this week’s African Football HQ podcast.

Broadly, the Morocco full-back’s switch to Ligue 1 has been celebrated.

He’s going to be working with one of the finest managers in the game in Mauricio Pochettino, can be part of a remodelled defensive unit alongside Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma, and can help PSG bounce back from losing out on the Ligue 1 title last term.

Similarly, Hakimi can hope to make history at the French giants, as they seek to win their first ever Champions League title.

They came close the season before last under Thomas Tuchel, but the club’s moneyed owners will surely hope that—with Pochettino at the helm and another wave of recruitment—they can finally conquer the continent in the coming seasons.

Hakimi has the chance to become part of a truly history achievement.

However, there’s no getting away from the fact that his work in Milan feels somewhat incomplete, with the right-back only signing for Inter from Real Madrid a year ago.

Of course, he won the Italian title with Inter—helping the Nerazzurri end a decade-long wait without the title and knock Juventus off their perch—and realised the potential he had shown during his early career with Real and Borussia Dortmund.

The prospect of his union with Antonio Conte was tantalising, with the North African perfectly suited to the Italian’s preferred approach.

At times, it was mesmerising, but sadly, it was all too brief.

Considering how the landscape changed at Inter in the aftermath of their victory—with Conte soon departing following a dispute with the club’s owners and a proposed downsizing of his squad—this fine team will never be truly fulfilled.

As well as Hakimi’s exit and Conte’s departure, Christian Eriksen’s collapse has deprived Inter of their finest playmaker, while experienced heads like Matteo Politano and Ashley Young have also departed.

The Inter who take to the Champions League next season won’t be the same side who conquered Serie A last term, and while Hakimi will surely go onto further great things, it’s a disappointment that we’ll never truly see what might have emerged from his intoxicating partnership with Conte at Inter.