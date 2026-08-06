CAF have unveiled their new official ranking of African clubs ahead of the 2026-2027 season, and the standings at the summit look very different after the calculation of results from continental campaigns over recent seasons.

Al Ahly, Egypt's record CAF Champions League winners, have surrendered top spot. They drop to second on 66 points. South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, champions last season, surge to first with 73 points.

Tunisia's Esperance climb to third on 58 points, edging one clear of Morocco's Berkane. The Moroccans continue their rise in fourth with 57 points.

Among the Egyptian sides, Zamalek move up to sixth on 49 points after reaching last season's CAF Confederation Cup final. Pyramids, who lifted the CAF Champions League title the season before last, slip to seventh with 48 points.

Morocco's Royal Army (AS FAR) hang on inside the top ten in eighth, with Sudan's Al Hilal ninth and Algeria's CR Belouizdad tenth.

Ranking of African clubs according to the CAF ranking for the 2026-2027 season:

1- Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa – 73 points.

2- Al Ahly of Egypt – 66 points.

3- Esperance Sportive of Tunisia – 58 points.

4- Berkane of Morocco – 57 points.

5- USM Alger of Algeria – 52 points.

6- Zamalek of Egypt – 49 points.

7- Pyramids of Egypt – 48 points.

8- Royal Army of Morocco – 41 points.

9- Al Hilal of Sudan – 39 points.

10- CR Belouizdad of Algeria – 38 points.

11- Simba of Tanzania – 38 points.

12- Young Africans of Tanzania – 35 points.

13- Wydad Athletic of Morocco – 32 points.

14- Petro Atletico of Angola – 27 points.

15- ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast – 24 points.

16- Stade Malien of Mali – 23 points.

17- MC Alger of Algeria – 22 points.

18- Al Masry of Egypt – 20 points.

19- Orlando Pirates of South Africa – 20 points.

20- Mazembe of Congo – 20 points.

21- Stellenbosch of South Africa – 17 points.

22- Raja Athletic of Morocco – 17 points.

23- Olympique Safi of Morocco – 15 points.

24- Rivers United of Nigeria – 15 points.

25- Maniema Union of Congo – 14 points.

26- CS Constantine of Algeria – 12 points.

27- Sagrada Esperanca of Angola – 12 points.

28- Otoho d'Oyo of Congo – 11 points.

29- JS Kabylie of Algeria – 11 points.

30- Power Dynamos of Zambia – 10 points.

31- Djoliba of Mali – 9 points.

32- Dreams of Ghana – 9 points.

33- Saint Eloi Lupopo of DR Congo – 7 points.

34- Modern Future of Egypt – 7 points.

35- Nouadhibou of Mauritania – 6 points.

36- Abu Salim of Libya – 6 points.

37- Marumo Gallants of South Africa – 6 points.

38- Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa – 5 points.

39- Azam of Tanzania – 5 points.

40- Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia – 5 points.

41- Horoya of Guinea – 5 points.

42- Stade d'Abidjan of Ivory Coast – 4 points.

43- Jaraaf of Senegal – 4 points.

44- Bravos do Maquis of Angola – 4 points.

45- Enyimba of Nigeria – 4 points.

46- Lunda Sul of Angola – 4 points.

47- Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana – 4 points.

48- Union Monastir of Tunisia – 4 points.

49- ES Setif of Algeria – 4 points.

50- Diables Noirs of Congo – 3.5 points.

51- CS Sfaxien of Tunisia – 3 points.

52- Al Merrikh of Sudan – 3 points.

53- Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya – 3 points.

54- Medeama of Ghana – 3 points.

55- Club Africain of Tunisia – 3 points.

56- Sekhukhune United of South Africa – 3 points.

57- Al Hilal Benghazi of Libya – 3 points.

58- Singida Black Stars of Tanzania – 2.5 points.

59- ZESCO United of Zambia – 2.5 points.

60- San Pedro of Ivory Coast – 2.5 points.

61- Nairobi United of Kenya – 2.5 points.

62- Coton Sport of Cameroon – 2.5 points.

63- Black Bulls of Mozambique – 2 points.

64- Orapa United of Botswana – 2 points.

65- Vita Club of DR Congo – 2 points.

66- Vipers of Uganda – 2 points.

67- Real Bamako of Mali – 2 points.

68- ASKO Kara of Togo – 2 points.

69- AmaZulu of South Africa – 2 points.

70- Al Ittihad of Libya – 2 points.

71- SuperSport United of South Africa – 1.5 points.

72- ABC Lobito of Angola – 1.5 points.

73- Soar of Guinea – 1.5 points.

74- Al Akhdar of Libya – 1 point.

75- Motema Pembe of Congo – 1 point.

76- JS Saoura of Algeria – 1 point.

77- Gendarmerie Nationale of Niger – 0.5 points.

78- Zanaco of Zambia – 0.5 points.

79- Royal Leopards of Eswatini – 0.5 points.