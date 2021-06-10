African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Monza open talks with Crotone for Simy signing

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Monza open talks with Crotone for Simy signing

Serie B side Monza have started negotiating with Crotone for the signing of Simy Nwankwo according to Calciomercato.

The Nigeria international was in a spectacular form for the hh in the recently concluded 2020-21 season, scoring 20 goals and providing three assists.

His effort was, however, not enough to help the Red and Blue retain their Serie A status as they were relegated from the elite division.

Simy, who has one year left on his current contract, has also been linked with Torino, Lazio, and Fiorentina among others.

AC Milan target Chelsea midfielder Ziyech

Serie A side AC Milan are interested in the signing of Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech, according to Daily Star.

The Morocco international has only spent a season with the Premier League side after teaming up with the club from Ajax.

He, however, struggled for game time during his debut campaign, starting only 15 league games and AC Milan are willing to sign him this summer.

Adarabioyo linked with Newcastle United and Southampton

Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo has been linked with a move to Premier League sides Newcastle United and Southampton.

The defender was ever-present for the Cottagers in the 2020-21 season, playing 34 games across all competitions.

Notwithstanding his effort, Fulham failed in their quest to remain in the Premier League after finishing 18th at the end of the campaign.

The Anglo-Nigerian could now continue in the English top-flight if a concrete deal materializes from either the Magpies or the Saints.

Inter Milan under pressure to sell Hakimi

Inter Milan are under serious pressure to sell Achraf Hakimi in the summer, according to Daily Telegraph.

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea have tabled a bid of around €60 million for the signing of the versatile wing-back.

The Morocco international, who joined Inter last summer from Real Madrid, made a key impact for Inter in the 2020-21 season as they won the Serie A title after 10 years of waiting.

AC Milan interested in Boubacar Kamara

Serie A side AC Milan have made Boubacar Kamara a priority signing in the summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Kamara has been with Marseille since he was five years old and in the 2020-21 campaign, he made 21 appearances across all competitions for the club.

The defensive midfielder has one year left on his current contract and has been linked away from Orange Velodrome.

Zaha tells Crystal Palace he wants to leave before pre-season

Wilfried Zaha has told Crystal Palace he wants to leave the club before the start of pre-season, according to the Times, per BBC.

The Ivory Coast international has been delivering consistent performances for the Eagles since joining the club and has been courted by several clubs in the past, but Palace have managed to keep him at Selhurst Park Stadium.

However, with the departure of manager Roy Hodgson from the club, it is believed the forward will leave the side and has now given the time he would like to leave the Eagles.

