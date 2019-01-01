African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Everton plan £60 million bid for Zaha
Genoa target Kamano
Serie A club Genoa are targeting a swoop for Francois Kamano from Bordeaux, according to Calciomercato.
The Red and Blues are looking forward to next Saturday's friendly against Bordeaux to assess the performance of the Guinea international, who contributed 13 goals and four assists for Bordeaux last season.
Anguissa in talks with Villarreal
Cameroon and Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has opened talks with Villarreal over a potential move, according to Evening Standard.
Anguissa is in search of top-flight football ahead of the 2019-20 season, following Fulham’s relegation to the Championship.
The Yellow Submarine are plotting a loan move for the Cameroon international with the option to buy.
Everton to submit £60 million bid for Zaha
Everton are set to beat Arsenal to the signing of Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha with an opening bid of £60 million, reports Sky Sports.
The Toffees are also willing to offer a player as part of the deal to lure the Ivory Coast international to Merseyside.
Crystal Palace have set an £80 million asking price for Zaha and are not in haste to release their talisman.
Gueye to join PSG next week
PSG and Everton have agreed on a €32 million fee to bring Idrissa Gueye back to the French Ligue 1.
L’Equipe disclosed that Gueye is expected to sign a five-year contract and complete the move next week.
The Senegal international started his career at Lille before switching to join Aston Villa in 2015.
Villa set to sign Nakamba
Aston Villa are set to make Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba their 11th signing of the summer.
The Sun reports the Villa Park outfit are closing in on a £12 million deal for the 25-year-old.
Nakamba has been trying to force the move to England and has refused to train with Club Brugge since his return from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
Gbamin tops Everton’s shortlist for Gueye’s replacement
Ivory Coast’s Jean-Philippe Gbamin has emerged as Everton’s top target as they seek a replacement for Idrissa Gueye, according to RMC Sport.
The Mainz midfielder, who is valued at €40 million, joins Lucas Tousart, Adrien Tameze and Tiemoue Bakayoko in the list of players the Toffees are monitoring.
Meanwhile, Express Sport claimed the Merseyside club are already in talks for the 23-year-old.
Tau set for second loan spell in Belgium
South Africa international Percy Tau is a nearing another loan deal, to Belgium with Club Brugge, per Times Live.
The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Union Saint-Gilloise, where he scored five goals in 23 league outings.
Tau is yet to obtain his work permit in the UK and remains ineligible to play for Brighton, since his switch from Mamelodi Sundowns last summer.