African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Chukwueze linked with Everton, Arsenal and West Ham United

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Chukwueze linked with Everton, Arsenal and West Ham United

Premier League sides Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United are jostling for the signing of Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, according to reports.

The Nigeria international has been delivering impressive performances for the Yellow Submarine since breaking into the first team. In the current campaign, he has scored four goals and provided seven assists in as many appearances.

The forward currently has two years on his current contract, notwithstanding, his desire to play in the Premier League could sway him to leave in the summer.

Real Betis show interest to sign Bailly from Manchester United

La Liga side Real Betis have shown their interest to sign Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly in an effort to bolster their defense ahead of next season, according to the Sun.

The Ivory Coast international’s contract will end in the summer of 2022 and he is yet to reach an agreement with the Red Devils for a contract extension.

The 27-year-old has struggled for game time under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is believed to be unhappy with his situation at the club.

Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in Zaidu Sanusi

Wolverhampton Wanderers have made the FC Poro defender one of their transfer targets in the summer according to reports.

The left-back has been a consistent performer for the Dragons and in the current campaign, he has featured in more than 35 games across all competitions.

Sanusi is also a key member of the Nigeria national team and has four years on his current contract with his Portuguese club.

West Ham United join race to sign En-Nesyri

Premier League side West Ham United are interested in signing Morocco international Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla in the summer according to La Razon - in Spanish.

The forward has been turning heads at the Spanish club which has seen him being linked to also Liverpool and Manchester United.

En-Nesyri has four years on his current contract, having only teamed up with the Palanganas in January 2020 from Leganes but a move away from the club in the summer is not impossible.

Manchester United interested in Metz youngster Sarr

Manchester United are the latest club to be interested in signing Metz midfielder Pape Sarr in the summer, according to the Sun.

The 18-year-old, who made his debut for the Senegal national team last month, broke into the Maroons first team last year and has continued to showcase his talent for the club.

The midfielder has made more than 20 appearances for Metz this season and has until 2025 before his current contract will end with the French club.