African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Bakambu back on Atletico Madrid’s radar

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Milan want Zaha to boost Scudetto chase

are hoping to land star Wilfried Zaha in January to boost their title chase.

The Sun claims the Rossoneri are impressed by the winger's goalscoring form in the Premier League this season and they see him as a missing piece of the puzzle in Stefano Pioli's side.

Zaha has returned eight goals and two assists in 14 league appearances this term while AC Milan remain unbeaten in the Serie A and they lead the table with a point above rivals Milan.

More teams

Bakambu back on ’s radar

Atletico Madrid have reignited their interest in DR Congo international Cedric Bakambu, reports Foot RDC.

The former striker is among the potential replacements considered by the Madrid outfit to fill Diego Costa's void.

Earlier this year, Atletico tried to bring Bakmabu back to La Liga, however, they are tempted again after he scored 14 goals in 19 matches during the 2020 Chinese Super League season.

Benatia wanted by

Former centre-back Medhi Benatia has been linked with a return to .

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Genoa are ready to boost Davide Ballardini's team with the addition of the former captain.

Benatia is presently in with Al Duhail where he has been plying his trade since he left Juventus in January 2019.

Article continues below

not giving up Slimani

Lyon have reignited their interested in striker Islam Slimani, according to Foot Mercato.

Slimani is said to be in the process of terminating his contract with Leicester City after finding it difficult to cement regular playing spot in Brendan Rodgers’ team.

Lyon sporting director Juninho is monitoring the international's situation having played just 19 minutes of Premier League football this campaign and they ready to add reinforce their attacking options with his signing next month.