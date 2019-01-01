African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Arsenal offer Elneny plus more for Zaha

Pepe a target for

Napoli are now considering a move for winger Nicolas Pepe, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Following a stellar season in , Pepe has attracted interest from a host of top European clubs this summer.

The international scored 22 goals and 11 assists in 38 league outings for Lille last term.

offer Elneny plus £40m for Zaha

Arsenal have offered £40 million plus three players including 's Mohamed Elneny to for Wilfried Zaha, according to the Sun.

The Gunners' opening bid of £40m was turned down by Palace, who are demanding £80m for the Ivorian talisman.

In their attempt to cut the price, Unai Emery is ready to release Calum Chambers, Carl Jenkinson and Elneny who are valued at half of the asking price.

Zaha recently extended his stay at Selhurst Park by penning a four-year deal last summer.

Henan Jianye make offer for Gradel

Chinese Super League outfit Henan Jianye have made an offer for skipper Max Gradel, according to Les Violets.

Following Ivory Coast's elimination from the 2019 on Thursday, Gradel is expected to meet with President Olivier Sadran and clarify his future in the French Ligue 1.

Stars League club Al Wakrah have also indicated interest in signing the former Bournemouth midfielder this summer.

PSG renew interest in Gueye

French Ligue 1 champions PSG have relaunched their bid for 's Idrissa Gueye as they look to strengthen their midfield this summer, according to L'Equipe.

Negotiations are ongoing between both clubs and an opening bid of £27 million has been submitted by the French champions.

Earlier this year, rejected offers from PSG to keep the international who still has three years remaining on his contract at Goodison Park.

Boufal attracting interest in Ligue 1

, Nice, and Lille are interested in bringing forward Sofiane Boufal back to from , Foot Mercato has reported.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at where he returned three goals and four assists in the Spanish LaLiga.

He was impressive for Morocco at 2019 Africa Cup of Nations despite coming off the bench in all of his three appearances.

Although he has not been placed on the transfer market, Southampton could accept an offer of €10 million for Boufal and listen to a loan deal with the option to buy.

confirm Odubajo signing

Championship club Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the signing of Moses Odubajo on a free transfer.

The Anglo-Nigerian will spend the 2019-20 campaign at Hillsborough but the extent of his contract has not been disclosed.

Odubajo played 35 matches for last season as they finished 11th in the league standings.