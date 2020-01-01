African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Watford join Fenerbahce in Asamoah pursuit

join in Asamoah pursuit

Watford have joined Turkish giants Fenerbahce in showing interest in signing Mian wing-back Kwadwo Asamoah, according to FC InterNews.

The international has fallen out of favour in Antonio Conte’s team and he is set to leave Milan after playing just eight games this season.

Fenerbahce are reportedly willing to match Asamoah’s salary at Inter Milan over a two-year contract while a move to Watford would see him once again join a club owned by the Pozzo family, who owns his former club .

Newcastle ready huge offer for Koulibaly

are ready to sign centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly with an offer of €12m salary if their Saudi takeover goes through, Foot Mercato has reported.

Negotiations between the Saudi Public Investment Fund and Newcastle are at an advanced stage, and they targeting a move for the international who is valued at around €80 million.

Newcastle United face competition from , and PSG, but their bumper offer makes them favourite to complete the deal.

Ndidi committed to

Wilfred Ndidi has reiterated his commitment to Leicester City after recent reports of interest from both and Manchester United.

The midfielder is currently contracted at the King Power Stadium until 2024 and does not see any reason to leave.

