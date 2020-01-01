African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Slimani nearing Monaco exit amid Tottenham interest

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Slimani nearing exit

Islam Slimani is ready to end his loan stint at Monaco this month for greener pastures.

Monaco Matin via Foot Mercato disclosed the forward, with a tally of eight assists and seven goals in the this term, would end his season-long loan at the club this month after falling down the pecking order in Robert Moreno's team.

According to the Telegraph, Premier League side are said to be interested in the loanee but face competition for Hotspur who are in search of attacking reinforcements following Harry Kane's injury

Kouassi set to join

midfielder Eboue Kouassi is close to completing a move to Belgian First Division A side Genk.

Belgian outlet HLN claimed that the Ivorian midfielder was spotted at the club over the weekend.

Kouassi is expected to join the Blue-White on loan with an option to but in the summer, despite not playing in the Scottish Premiership since October 2018.

Man Utd trigger Bailly’s contract extension

have exercised the option to extend defender Eric Bailly's contract by two years which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2021-22 season, according to ESPN.

Bailly is yet to feature for the first-team this campaign as he continues recovery from a knee injury but his contract was due to expire this summer.

Guirassy courting interest from Premier League sides

Guinea's Serhou Guirassy is a target for a number of Premier League clubs including Aston Villa and Leicester City this month, Football Insider has reported.

Guirassy has had a bright start to life in with , scoring four goals in 16 Ligue 1 matches since his arrival from Koln last summer.

The 23-year-old forward is tied to the Stade de la Licorne until 2022.