African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Rennes reject West Bromwich Albion's £11 million offer for Niang

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

reject West Bromwich Albion's £11 million offer for Mbaye Niang

French side Rennes have rejected an £11 million offer Mbaye Niang from West Bromwich Albion Mbaye Niang according to TuttoMercatoWeb .

The newly-promoted Premier League side is looking to bolster their squad in an effort to compete favourably in the division but could now turn their attention somewhere else.

Italian club are also said to be interested in securing the signature of the lanky forward, who bagged 15 goals in as many appearances for Rennes last season.

More teams

agree Wesley Fofana deal

Premier League side Leicester City have reached an agreement with Ligue 1 club Saint- Etienne to sign Wesley Fofana, according to Sky Sports.

The fee agreed on for the Malian forward is believed to be around £30 million with the Ligue 1 club side stating it is the largest fee they have ever received.

The King Power Stadium outfit could complete the signing of the 19-year-old, who delivered impressive performances for Claude Puel's men.

Wolverhampton Wanders battles and for Oussama Idrissi

Wolverhampton Wanders are slugging it out with Sevilla and Napoli for the signing of AZ Alkmaar winger Oussama Idrissi, according to the Guardian.

The international has been delivering eye-catching performances for the Cheeseheads since joining the Dutch side and last season he scored 17 goals amid other dazzling displays.

narrowly missed out on a spot last season and are looking to fortified their team for the 2020-21 campaign.

Article continues below

Papiss Cisse set to join

Papiss Cisse is close to sealing a move to Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce on a free transfer, according to reports.

The centre-forward has been with Alanyaspor since the summer of 2018 before parting ways with the club at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Fenerbahce are believed to have made the forward, who found the back of the net 22 times in only 32 league games last season, a priority signing.