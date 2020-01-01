African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Napoli give Osimhen 10 days ultimatum

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

give Osimhen 10 days ultimatum

Napoli have asked star Victor Osimhen to decide on their transfer offer within 10 days.

Corriere dello Sport claims the Naples outfit wants an immediate response from the international to avoid a repeat of their failed move for Nicolas Pepe last summer and also have time to find an alternative in the event of Osimhen's rejection.

Osimhen has been to the Italian city to meet with the club’s leaders after his brilliant debut campaign at Lille where he scored 13 goals in 27 games.

More teams

Man City to swap two players for Koulibaly

are considering a swap deal that could include Nicolas Otamendi and Oleksandr Zinchenko to get Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, according to the Sun.

The inclusion of Otamendi and Zinchenko could see the Premier League outfit still pay £65million-plus for the international who is valued at around £89 million by his Italian club.

City are not the only English club interested in the 29-year-old as , and have reportedly made enquiries over his availability.

Article continues below

Bolasie wants chance under Ancelotti

Yannick Bolasie is hoping to play for under Carlo Ancelotti next season after returning from a loan spell at Lisbon.

Liverpool Echo reported the DR Congo international is an admirer of Ancelotti who has been at Goodison Park since December.

After scoring two goals in 21 appearances in , Bolasie is back on Merseyside but he has been unable to train with his Everton teammates due to health and safety restrictions.