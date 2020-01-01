African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Leicester City to listen to offers for Iheanacho

Kamano close to joining

Guinea's Francois Kamano is set to end his four-year stay at to join outfit Lokomotiv Moscow.

According to reports, Kamano is on the verge of signing a four-year deal with the Russian outfit after both clubs agreed on a transfer fee of around €8 million.

The 24-year-old struggled with injury last season and was only able to play 11 matches with a single goal to his name.

to listen to offers for Iheanacho

Leicester City are willing to listen to offers for Kelechi Iheanacho in an attempt to raise funds for their pursuit of striker Odsonne Edouard, Daily Mail has reported.

The international, who scored nine goals in 25 appearances for the Foxes this season, is seen as an option that could be released for Leicester to buy in-demand Edouard, whom Brendan Rodgers is keen to reunite with after his spell at Celtic.

Meanwhile, Premier League rivals are believed to be interested in Iheanacho, who moved to the King Power Stadium from in 2017.

Kessie’s agent meet with Milan management

Amid growing speculations around Franck Kessie's future at , his agent George Atangana has met with the club management over the weekend.

According to Calciomercato, the meeting was called for Atangana to understand the future plans and the intentions of the club regarding the international, who has two years left on his contract.

Kessie is reportedly attracting interest from , Milan and several English clubs, but he is considered to be a key player in Stefano Pioli's team.

ready £40m for Sarr

Following 's relegation to the Championship, Ismaila Sarrr could return to the Premier League next season with Crystal Palace planning a bumper swoop for the Senegalese winger.

The Sun claims Crystal Palace would splash £40 million on the 22-year-old to fill the boots of Wilfried Zaha, if the Ivory Coast international leaves this summer.

Sarr joined Watford for a club-record £30m fee last year and he proved his class in the English top-flight with a return of five goals and four assists in 26 games.

demanding £8m for Balogun

Arsenal have set a price tag of at least £8 million for target Folarin Balogun, according to Sky Sports.

The 19-year-old has turned down a new contract at the Emirates Stadium and he can leave the club on a free transfer next summer when his current deal expires.

After failing to secure a deal for the Anglo-Nigerian in January, Brentford have re-ignited their interest for the highly-rated striker who scored 10 goals in 15 appearances for Arsenal U23 in the Premier League 2 this season.

Zungu nearing switch

Rangers target Bongani Zungu is close to completing a move to after he was dropped from ' pre-season friendly match against Chambly over the weekend.

According to Scottish Sun, the international is closing in on a £3.6m move to Glasgow following the Unicorns' relegation to Ligue 2.

Before the encounter that ended in a goalless draw on Saturday, Amiens boss Luka Elsner dropped a hint regarding Zungu's future after he was snubbed for selection.

"We want to look at players who will be in our midfield for the season ahead and will use the guys who are part of our plans,” he said.

Sobhi set to leave Huddersfield

Egyptian winger Ramadan Sobhi could be on his way out of amid interests from clubs in Greece, , and .

Yorkshire Live claims Olympiacos have submitted a €1.3 million bid for the 23-year-old who has been on loan at for the last 18 months.

, and Almeria are also reportedly tracking Sobhi, who has contributed seven goals and 14 assists since he returned to in January 2019.