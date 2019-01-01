African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Emery wanted Partey and Zaha at Arsenal

Emery wanted Partey & Zaha at

Unai Emery had plans to bring 's Thomas Partey and 's Wilfried Zaha to Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

According to the Athletic, Emery's hopes of actualising his transfer plans were dashed after the Gunners failed to qualify for the last season.

Partey was said to be interested in moving to the Premier League in the summer while Zaha was a prime target for Emery who was sacked in November due to a string of poor results.

Bony in talks with Ligue 2 club

Former forward Wilfried Bony is in discussion with Ligue 2 club Le Havre over a possible deal in January.

Foot Mercato revealed the international will begin trials with Le Havre on Monday as they consider him as an option to partner Zimbabwe's Tino Kadewere at the front.

Bony has been a free agent since he left at the end of the 2018-19 campaign and he was keeping fit at League Two club Newport County earlier this season.

Nketiah to remain at

Arsenal will not cut Eddie Nketiah's loan short despite his limited playing time at Leeds United, the Sun has reported.

The player of Ghanaian descent has not started a Championship game this term but he has scored five goals in all competitions for the Elland Road outfit.