African All Stars Transfer Deadline Day Rumours: Wolves agree €28 million for Milan’s Kessie

Benrahma on 's radar

Aston Villa are still interested in signing midfielder Said Benrahma with talks ongoing between both clubs. reports the Daily Star.

Dean Smith is keen on reuniting with the international at the Villa Park having worked together in the Championship club in the first half of the 2018-19 campaign.

Benrahma had an impressive debut campaign in , scoring 10 goals in 38 league games last season.

agree €28m for Milan’s Kessie

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in line to sign Franck Kessie after agreeing a €28 million fee with , according to Football Italia.

The deal involves payment of €25m upfront plus €3m in bonuses.

It is now left for the Premier League outfit negotiate personal terms with the international.

close in on £4.6m deal for Omeruo

Leganes are nearing a £4.6 million permanent move for defender Kenneth Omeruo, Goal understands.

Chelsea have reduced the £7m price tag placed on the international which allows the Spanish club to plan their payment structure.

