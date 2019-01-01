Afcon: I will add more pressure to Harambee Stars attacking area, says Ayub Timbe

Kenya will face Algeria in their Group C opener at the June 30 Stadium on June 23 before playing Tanzania on June 27

Ayub Timbe has vowed to help create chances for the Harambee Stars at the finals.

Timbe, who turns out for Beijing Renhe in , is returning to the squad after missing the last two qualifiers owing to suspension.

Timbe has been retained in the final squad of 23-players named by coach Sebastien Migne on Tuesday, ahead of the tournament set to kick off on June 21 in .

“Kenya is good in defence and good in attacking, I was not there but now that I am here I will try my level best to add more pressure in the attacking area because I think that Is what we are missing and can help us get good results if we make it right,” Timbe told reporters from the team’s training camp in .

“We have a good squad and I have the feeling that we can go far. All we need is to remain focused and work as a team. Football is all about teamwork and that is what we should deploy in .”

On the nagging injury which kept him out of action for almost three months, Timbe said: “I am just coming back from injury and I am working to become even fitter and improve on what I need to improve. Injuries are the worst thing to happen to any player because it affects your game.

“Everyone is very excited and boosted to play in this tournament. I feel that I have now recovered and have been preparing for this tournament from five months ago.

“I want to leave a mark in the tournament, it is something that we have been looking forward as players and I will be proud to explain to people what it feels to play Afcon in the future.”

One of the most eagerly-anticipated fixtures of the group stage is the East African derby between Kenya and , a fixture the Taifa Stars are reportedly confident of getting a positive result in.

“I guess that is something that they (Tanzania) are saying right now, even me I can confidently say we can go out there and beat but Tanzania, lets meet in the field, that will decide," Timbe said of the prospect of meeting their neighbours.

Kenya will play their second friendly, against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Madrid on June 15, before leaving for Egypt four days later.

They will open Group C's campaign with a match against on June 23 before playing Tanzania on June 27, and finishes the preliminary stage with a match against on July 1.