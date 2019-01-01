Afcon: Abdul Majeed Waris and Jordan Ayew headline reaction to Ghana's squad announcement
As expected, social media was thrown into a frenzy upon Ghana's unveiling of their final 23-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Currently camping in the United Arab Emirates, coach James Kwesi Appiah's roster, whittled down from 28, featured a few surprises.
FC Porto striker Abdul Majeed Waris could not make the final squad, leading to speculation that he boycotted a team meeting in anger.
USA-based Ebenezer Ofori, who played at the last Afcon in Gabon, was also cut off but there was a place for Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew, who scored only one league goal last season.
Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan is the only Ghana-based player in the team headed for Egypt, following the exclusion of teammate Abdul Safiu Fatawu and Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan.
Ghana U-23 captain Yaw Yeboah was the last casualty of Appiah's final call.
Below are some reactions from Twitter upon announcement of the team set to face Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F of the June 21-July 19 championship:
CONFUSION: Angry Majeed Waris boycotts meeting to announce his Black Stars axing for AFCON.......................GSN— tonybebli (@TBebli) June 11, 2019
..it’s never true that @warisgh10 boycotted a meeting. Both players wish the Black Stars all the best in Egypt. It’s GHANA FIRST, all other matters are not necessary at this moment. LONG LIVE BLACK STARS, LONG LIVE GHANA @SaddickAdams @DeSheikh1 @OtiAdjei @garyalsmith— YUSSIF CHIBSAH (@CHIBSONY17) June 11, 2019
I’m truly excited for @van_felix12. If any one local player deserved a slot in the Black Stars, it’s him. Consistent and proven at Kotoko and that’s just as big as it gets from home. Congrats and all the best champ! pic.twitter.com/jkI4QHfo4O— Nyfa 🇬🇭 (@Kotokovski) June 10, 2019
Hearts of Oak defender Mo Alhassan on his exit from Black Stars:"First of all, I won't say I feel bad because even being here I am very happy."I am going back home to work even very harder and I know and believe in myself that, in the next call-up I will be included in the squad. pic.twitter.com/9BzG2f1ukO— Enock Kobina Essel (@kobinaessel39) June 11, 2019
I can coach black stars better than Akwasi apaaih tweeeaaaaaaaa No Formula— DJ VybzGh (@DjVybzGh) June 11, 2019
No direction, just go and play what u know apuuuu
Jordan Ayew in the 23 Black Stars final squad is still beating my imaginations.— FEELINGS OUTNOW! ❤️️🌹 (@TonkraGH) June 10, 2019
I'm not a prohet or being "prophetic",but I'm beginning to see into the @AFCON2019 already in regards to the black stars....a chance to clear the air.......redeem the lost name..— Kelvin Poku Boateng (@kelvinnoble2) June 10, 2019
If this Black Stars team can put all differences aside and become a true brotherhood— The Fundamentals (@KojoNketsia) June 10, 2019
A tribe
With a good keeper of the vision
"Based on what what I've witnessed from the Black Stars training I have no doubt that these boys will win the trophy"— GARIBA RAUBIL (@GRAUBIL) June 10, 2019
- GTV's Kwabena Yeboah.
Ei, the way the Black Stars are preparing, if the cup doesn't come home... Hmm— M a n ü è ł 🇬🇭 (@OneRealManuel) June 10, 2019