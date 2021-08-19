Afcon 2021: ‘There is always a surprise’ – Algeria’s Belmadi wary of Sierra Leone & Equatorial Guinea threats

Despite tipping his team and the Elephants to progress, the tactician is not oblivious of the challenge from the Leone Stars and Nzalang Nacional

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi is not coy over the likely threat posed by Equatorial Guinea and Sierra Leone ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to the draw conducted by the Confederation of African Football on Tuesday, the Desert Foxes must negotiate their way past Cote d’Ivoire, the Nzalang Nacional and the Leone Stars in Group E when the biennial African showpiece gets underway in Cameroon.

Weighing in on the chances of the reigning African kings, the 45-year-old tactician tipped his team and the Elephants to make it through to Round of 16.

Nevertheless, he warned that Algeria must be ‘ready and vigilant’ having in mind that the other countries in the group will be aiming to spring a ‘surprise’

"It's a group with obviously a big one from Africa, namely Cote d'Ivoire,” Belmadi told Caf website.

"It's a very strong team that needs no introduction. We faced them in the quarter-finals of Afcon 2019 and everyone saw the match.

“Of course, Algeria and Cote d'Ivoire are the favourites of this group, ahead of Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea. But, you have to know that there are no longer small teams in Africa.

“There is always a surprise. We must be ready and vigilant. We should not take things lightly, otherwise, we risk going by the wayside.

“We must prepare well to approach this Afcon as it should be and try to achieve the best possible result.”

Reluctant to discuss his team’s chances in Afcon 2021, Belmadi stated that his immediate mission is to ensure a good outing when Algeria take on Djibouti and Burkina Faso in September’s 2022 World Cup qualification games.

“We will have two important games to play in September in the World Cup qualifiers,” he continued.

“We have to prepare well for these two games to get as many points as possible. Then we'll see what can happen.

“Our priority now is to make a successful debut in September. After that, we will have other games in October and finally two other games in November.

“We will have to finish first in our group. Once this phase is over, we can look at the Africa Cup of Nations.”

Algeria are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions dated back to November 14, 2020, when they mauled Zambia 5-0 in Blida.