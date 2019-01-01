Afcon 2019: Zimbabwe need to convert their chances - Chidzambwa

The Warriors face DR Congo in their final Group A match hoping they can win by a huge margin and Uganda falter

Zimbabwe head coach Sunday Chidzambwa admitted his side has to do better in front of the goal to stand a chance of winning their final Group A game against Democratic Republic of Congo.

Despite creating several open chances against , the Warriors failed to convert them and ended up sharing the spoils through a 1-1 draw.

However, the Zimbabwe tactician is happy with the improvement shown by his charges after their opening day defeat to , and hopes it will be even better in the final game.

“We planned the game very well. I’m sure everyone can agree with me that today we played better than we did against - against Egypt we didn’t create many scoring chances, today we created many but we didn’t put them away, this is football,” Chidzambwa told Goal in an interview.

“Our opponents put their chances away, [a part from the miss by Patrick Kaddu]. I want to congratulate my boys, today in our attacking third, we had a big improvement.

“Today (Wednesday) we failed to score many goals to win the match, hopefully we will try in our next game to score goals, but in football anything can happen and we hope to score in our next match.”

Chidzambwa also expects the match against DRC to be an open one, as both sides chase a much-needed victory.

“What we need to do is to try and go forward, there are so many ways of going forward in a game, we need to try and go forward to create scoring chances to put them away,” the coach continued.

“Our next game needs to be an open game, because we need some goals. We will prepare for our next game and we hope to play our best.”

Zimbabwe have a chance of making it out of the group but only if they beat DRC.