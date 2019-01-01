Afcon 2019: We have a problem concerning goalkeepers - Tunisia coach Giresse

The French coach has revealed one of the weak points of the Carthage Eagles

coach Alain Giresse is growing grey hairs over his goalkeepers, following a pair of errors in their first two games at the 2019 .

An error by Farouk Ben Mustapha saw Tunisia settle for a 1-1 draw with Angola in their opening Group E match, forcing Giresse to change his keeper against Mali.

However, a blunder from Mouez Hassen led to Mali's opener and it took Wahbi Khazri's deflected free-kick to rescue a share of the spoils.

Ahead of Tuesday's clash with tournament debutants Mauritania, in which the Carthage Eagles need a victory to guarantee their progression to the last 16, Giresse is hopeful his goalkeepers will not let him down.

"The match is very important and we are obliged to win to qualify for the next round," Giresse told a news conference.

"I admit that we have a problem concerning goalkeepers and we changed ours in the first matches."

Tunisia have lost only one of their last nine Afcon group stage games.

However, the Carthage Eagles have failed to keep a clean sheet in their previous 12 Afcon games, last doing so in 2013 against .

On their part, Mauritania have not shown any attacking prowess at Afcon, as they have no goal to their name and only one shot on target in their first two outings.

This is fewer than any other sides taking part in the tournament in .