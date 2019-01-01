Women's World Cup
Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: ‘We carry the lessons forward!’ – Kenyans' react after defeat to Senegal

Goal Kenya.
Kenya who finished with ten men after Philemon Otieno was sent off for a second bookable offence cracked in the second half to concede three goals

Kenya's hopes of making it to the knockout phase of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals now hangs in the balance after a resounding 3-0 defeat against Senegal on Monday night.

The East African side had never defeated the West African nation at Afcon, losing twice and drawing once in three previous games.

A double from Liverpool winger Sadio Mane, one from the penalty spot and an opener via Ismaila Sarr, enabled The Lions of Teranga to seal their place in the last 16 alongside Algeria, who hammered Tanzania 3-0 to finish top of the Group on nine points.

Kenya's chances of qualifying as one of the best group stage losers now lie in the mercy of Mali and Cameroon who are set to play their closest challengers Angola and Benin respectively.

The defeat to the Lions of Teranga means the Sebastien Migne's side drops to the final berth in the best losers’ category with three points and will be hoping that Benin and Angola who have two points will falter in their final group stage matches.

Below is how Kenyans reacted on Twitter after the team suffered their second defeat at Afcon.

