Afcon 2019: Tunisia to miss Ben Mohamed, Chaalali in must-win clash against Mauritania

Coach Alan Giresse will be missing the two players as he leads the Carthage Eagles in their last Afcon group game

The duo of Ghailene Chaalali and Ayman Ben Mohamed will not be available for when they take on Mauritania in their final group game at the 2019 on Tuesday.

While Ben Mohammed is out injured, his compatriot Chaalali would miss the crucial clash against tournament debutants having received two yellow cards in the earlier games against Angola and Mali.

According to a statement by the Tunisia Football Federation, Ben Mohammed, who has a muscle pain will need at least a four-day rest while Chaalali will be available for selection again if the Eagles soar into the knockout stage.

Tunisia are making their 19th Afcon appearance in , having featured in each of the last 14 editions, while last missing out in 1992.

They are tied on two points with Angola in Group E and need a win to stay in the hunt for another Afcon title.

The Carthage Eagles won their only Afcon title in 2004, defeating 2-1 in the final in their home tournament.