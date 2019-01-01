Afcon 2019: ‘The entire country is depending on you’ – Souare charges Guinea ahead of Nigeria clash

After sharing the spoils in their Afcon opener, the country’s FA president visited the Syli Nationale’s base to boost their morale for Wednesday's tie

President of the Guinean Football Federation (FGF), Antonio Souare, has charged the national team to go for the victory against , as they target a berth in the final of the 2019 .

Guinea were held to a 2-2 draw by Madagascar in their opening Group B fixture, and need a win against the Super Eagles on Wednesday to boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stage of the competition.

Ahead of the fixture at the Alexandra Stadium, Souare visited the team camp to remind Paul Put’s charges of how crucial the quest in is for the West African country.

"The entire country is depending on you. The Africa Cup of Nations is different from club football because you're defending your homes and your family," Souare said.

“You need to understand the team is an army that the country has sent out to win for the people. That is the mentality you need to have.

“In as much as you want to be technical, you should always remember that you're a team even the greatest player, Pele did that. Nobody is here to play, you need to see everybody on the same level.

"Burundi, Madagascar and Namibia are not in to play. If you look at their economy, they may not be on the same level with Guinea but if you look at their technicality, we are on the same level.

“I beg you to please make it to the final of the Afcon, you need to get to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations because I have faith in you, you deserve it.

“If you win this tournament, there's no tournament you cannot win. Don't be afraid of any team, you're here to play football, this is what football is about.

"You shouldn't be afraid to win, that's how to win. The whole world knows you but if you win this competition, the whole world will recognise your country. “

Guinea are second in Group B standings with a point after their opening game, two points behind leaders Nigeria.