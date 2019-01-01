Afcon 2019: Samatta apologises for ‘letting Tanzania down’

The Taifa Stars’ campaign at the continental tournament came to an end after losing to the Harambee Stars on Thursday

captain Mbwana Samatta has apologised to his countrymen after they were eliminated from the 2019 .

The Taifa Stars lost 3-2 to in Thursday’s Group C game, their second defeat of the tournament, which ruled them out of contention for a spot in the knockout stage.

Despite leading twice in the encounter, Emmanuel Amuneke’s men failed to protect an early lead, allowing their East African neighbours to launch a comeback and claim the victory.

The forward, on behalf of the Taifa Stars - who returned to the tournament after a 39-years absence - has appealed to Tanzanians to forgive them for the failure.

“We played well especially in the first-half but collapse somewhere in the second-half,” Samatta told the media.

“It really pains to lose this way and on behalf of my fellow players I apologise to Tanzanians for letting them down.”

Tanzania now face already-qualified in their final group game at the 30 June Stadium on Monday.