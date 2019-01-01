Afcon 2019: Salah disappointed to let supporters of Egypt down

The Liverpool star took to social media to apologize to fans after Egypt’s elimination at the Africa Cup of Nations

Mohamed Salah has apologized to supporters of in the aftermath of their elimination from the .

The Pharaohs were defeated 1-0 by on Saturday evening, courtesy of an 85th minute strike by Thembinkosi Lorch.

Having been touted as favorites to claim the showpiece, the fans have to live with the disappointment of the nation’s early elimination.

Taking to his Twitter account, Salah empathized with supporters before revealing his personal disappointment as well.

“Very sad by our early elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations,” Salah began in the tweet.

حزين جدًا لخروجنا المبكر من كأس الأمم الإفريقية.. كان نفسنا نكمل المشوار سوا للآخر ونجيب البطولة لجماهيرنا الوفية، اللي لازم أشكرها شكر كبير على الدعم المعتاد منهم وإن شاء الله نتعلم من الأخطاء اللي وقعنا فيها.والتوفيق للمنتخب فيما هو قادم.. — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) July 7, 2019

“It was our desire to continue the journey together and win the cup for our loyal fans. I need to thank them for the usual support and we will learn from the mistakes that we made.

“Good luck to in the future.”

Having failed to claim success at the finals, Egypt will have to wait a while longer to claim their eighth Afcon crown, and a first since 2010.

Javier Aguirre, as well as his coaching staff, was relieved of his duties hours after the host nation's exit.

Egyptian Football Association (EFA) President Hany Abou-Rida also stepped down after Saturday's defeat.