Afcon 2019 prize money: How much does the winner get?

Goal looks at the prize money on offer for teams at Africa Cup of Nations 2019

Emerging as champions of the remains the primary ambition of participating countries, not just for the prestige that accompanies such feat, but for the huge monetary benefit too.

For the first time, the biggest football competition in Africa will feature 24 teams with an assemblage of the continent’s finest players and teams battling it out for the chance to play in the Afcon 2019 final billed for July 19 at the Cairo International Stadium where the trophy, the prestige and the prize money will be claimed by the winners.

How much money does the Afcon 2019 winner get?





The Confederation of African Football confirmed in April 2019 that a total of $14.2 million would be shared between the best eight teams at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in the form of prize money.

If a team gets knocked out from the quarter-final, such a country will be rewarded with $800,000.

The beaten semi-finalists who contest the third-place play-off will share $4m, with each getting $2m.

The 2019 Afcon final is a $7m game and the winners will be paid $4.5m with the runners-up pocketing $2.5m.

You can see a breakdown of the prizes in our table below.

Afcon 2019 prize money:

Position Prize (per team) Total prize fund Quarter-finalists $800,000 $3.2m Fourth place $2m $2m Third place $2m $2m Runners-up $2.5m $2.5m Winners $4.5m $4.5m TOTAL - $14.2m

*Prize money is in US dollars

How much prize money did they make in Afcon 2017?





The prize money available to participants at the last Afcon staged in 2017 was slightly lower than the latest fund with the overall pot coming in at $12.2m - $2m less than 2019.

won the tournament and were paid $4m for doing so, which is $500,000m less than what awaits the 2019 winners. Beaten finalists in 2017, , got $2m, while third-place Burkina Faso and fourth-place received $1.5m each.

The prize for reaching the quarter-final was the same at $800,000.

Afcon 2017 prize money:

Position Prize (per team) Total prize fund Quarter-finalist $800,000 $3.2m Fourth Place $1.5m $1.5m Third place $1.5m $1.5m Runners-up $2m $2m Winners $4m $4m TOTAL - $12.2m

*Prize money is in US dollars

Caf prize money for other competitions

After the Africa Cup of Nations, the Caf and the Caf Confederation Cup are the two biggest football events in Africa.

Although it’s less lucrative, the best teams across the continent compete for glory season in, season out.

For the Caf Champions League, the ultimate prize awaiting the triumphant team is a place in the Fifa Club World Cup, while the Confederation Cup champion battles for the Caf Super Cup.

Goal takes a look at how much winning the Champions League and Confederation Cup is valued financially.

Caf Champions League

Position Prize (per team) Total prize fund 4th in group stage $550,000 $2.2m 3rd in group stage $550,000 $2.2m Quarter-finalists $650,000 $2.6m Semi-finalists $875,000 $1.75m Runners-up $1.25m $1.25m Winners $2.5m $2.5m TOTAL - $12.5 m

*Prize money is in US dollars





Caf Confederation Cup

Position Prize (per team) Total prize fund 4th in group stage $550,000 $0.275m 3rd in group stage $550,000 $0.275m Quarter-finalists $650,000 $0.35m Semi-finalists $875,000 $0.45m Runners-up $1.25m $0.625m Winners $2.5m $1.25m TOTAL - $3.23m

*Prize money is in US dollars