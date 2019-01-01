Afcon 2019: Military planes to fly Algeria fans to Cairo for Nigeria clash

The Foxes’ bid to beat Gernot Rohr’s men to the 2019 Afcon final has received a massive boost from the Algerian government

will not be lacking support when they face in Sunday’s semi-final.

The North Africans are bidding to reach their first final in 29 years, however, they must navigate their way past Genort Rohr’s men inside Cairo Stadium on Sunday.

Incidentally, Nigeria were the opponents Algeria silenced in the final to lift their only Afcon title in 1990 – thanks to Cherif Oudjani’s first-half strike.

As reported by AFP, the Algerian Ministry of Defence will use six military planes to transport supporters and 10 Ten Air Algeria planes will deliver 1 400 fans to the Egyptian capital.

The supporters are expected to leave Cairo after the game, but may stay for Friday’s final should Djamel Belmadi’s triumph.

Winners of this encounter will face either or for the 32nd African diadem.

This will be the ninth time these two teams will be facing in the competition’s history with a perfectly balanced record: three wins for each side and two draws.