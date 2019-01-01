Afcon 2019: Ibrahim Kamara impressed by Ivory Coast's resolve against Mali

The Elephants boss was delighted his side picked up a huge win over the Eagles after being under pressure for large periods of the game

manager Ibrahim Kamara has heaped praise on his side after their 1-0 victory over Mali at the , regardless of the intense pressure they were put under.

The Elephants were pinned back for large parts of the Round of 16 tie, but a Wilfried Zaha strike with 15 minutes to go secured the win for the two-time champions.

Kamara effusively paid tribute to his players for their fighting spirit and toughness to withstand the barrage of pressure from their West African rivals.

"We're going to enjoy our victory, it wasn't easy against a good Mali team," Kamara said after the game.

"We had a pretty difficult first half where we couldn't get it going. We let the storm pass and were able to make the most of our key moments."

Having never lost to the Eagles at the biennial showpiece, the slender success on Monday evening increased the Elephants’ unbeaten run against the Malians at Afcon to five games.

Ivory Coast will now face in the quarter-finals of the Nations Cup.

The encounter will take place at the New Suez Stadium on Thursday.