Afcon 2019: I have to be confident and wait for my Bafana Bafana chance - Lorch

The reigning PSL Players' Player of the Season is ready to deliver for the 1996 Afcon champions ahead of their crucial clash

South African forward Thembinkosi Lorch has admitted that his fitness has been affected by a lack of game time at the (Afcon) finals in .

The 25-year-old player is yet to make an appearance in the continental tournament under Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter.

Many South Africans have called for the inclusion of Lorch in the starting line-up with the team having struggled in the group stage, recording two defeats and only one victory.

Lorch feels that he is ready to deliver for Bafana, who scraped through to the Round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams and they will now face tournament hosts on Saturday.

"Things like this happen in football. You just have to be strong and wait for your chance and when the chance comes you just have to use it," Lorch told the media.

"I think I'm ready. I know it's been a long time for me not playing, but I am ready to deliver when I get a chance."

Lorch enjoyed a successful 2018/19 campaign - playing an important role in helping finish second in the and he was named Footballer of the Season in .

The talented winger disclosed that he is learning from Bafana's overseas-based players such as Bongani Zulu and Thulani Serero.

"I'd say my fitness [has been affected] because of not playing, but my confidence is still there. I always have confidence. I just have to wait for my chance to play," the diminutive player added.

"It has been a good tournament so far and I am happy to be part of this team. I've learned so many things and I think when I get back to my team my confidence will be higher, so yeah, it's been a good tournament.

"I've learned to see how other people from overseas are playing, the likes of Bongani (Zungu), Thulani (Serero)...the experience of being in the team," the skilful player concluded.

Lorch could feature for South Africa when they take on the Pharaohs of Egypt with his team-mate and fellow winger Themba Zwane suspended.

The encounter between Bafana and the Pharaohs will take place at Cairo International Stadium.