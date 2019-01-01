Afcon 2019: Harambee Stars performance against Senegal commendable- Wycliffe Kasaya

Kasaya says Harambee Stars showed composure against a Senegal side that boasted a line-up of world-class players

Former AFC and goalkeeper Wycliffe Kasaya has hailed 's performance against despite the 3-0 loss on Monday night.

Kasaya said Harambee Stars put in a great performance against the pre-tournament favourites and believes the end result should not be used to castigate the team.

"That was a better performance from the team although we ended up losing. It is a match that we should take pride in given how the team tried to play against one of the best teams in Africa. After that, we have to find positive lessons to learn from the tournament and implement in future," Kasaya told Goal.

"This is a team for the future. Look at how long took setbacks before they won the under Jurgen Klopp. The Ugandan Cranes also were knocked out early in the last tournament and have progressed in this one. So it is all about gradual growth something that I am seeing n this team."

The experienced custodian further picked goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, midfielder Johanna Omollo and captain Victor Wamyama for praise.

"With composure, Patrick Matasi is a world-class goalkeeper and he should be playing in Europe now or even in the near future. In the first half, you saw that it was almost a Senegal v Matasi encounter. I have played with him and I know what kind of a goalkeeper Matasi is.

"Johanna Omollo and captain Victor Wanyama performed well in the midfield against one of the best opponents. Generally, I can say the team performance was commendable," he said.

Kasaya also defended Philemon Otieno who was sent off in the second half after a second bookable offence that led to Senegal's second penalty of the night.

"Otieno should not be blamed at all. His tackle was never intentional and he was trying to take one for the team and unfortunately, it ended up with his expulsion. I cannot blame him at all as I understand the difficult situation he found himself in," he said.