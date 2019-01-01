Afcon 2019: Guinea’s objective was to reach the Round of 16 – Put

The Belgian tactician has expressed satisfaction in seeing his side achieve qualification into the knockout round of the 2019 Afcon

Guinea head coach Paul Put is delighted to see his team make it into the Round of 16 of the , despite making it through as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Having failed to win any games since their 2-0 victory over Rwanda in 2018, the Syli Nationale finally grabbed their first win this year and a first in the tournament, courtesy of a brace from Auxerre forward Mohamed Yattara against Burundi.

Guinea finished third in Group B, with tournament debutants Madagascar topping the standings, following their surprising 2-0 victory over .

Heading into the tournament, Paul Put’s men - alongside the Super Eagles - were seen as group favourites, but the two sides disappointedly finished in third and second place, respectively.

Regardless of the route taken to secure progression to the next round, the 63-year-old manager says he is pleased to see his side achieve their tournament objective.

“Our objective was to reach the second round,” Put is quoted as saying as per Guineefoot.

“We will work to build the team the more.

“I work with everybody during the training sessions. I hope the players are in full confidence.

“This victory, I hope, will give a fresh strength to the team.

“We played a good game. The outcome was important for us."