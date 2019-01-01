Afcon 2019: Ghana ace Asamoah Gyan wants more playing time

The veteran forward is hoping to be given more time on the pitch at the tournament than he has received so far

striker Asamoah Gyan is looking to get more involved at the ongoing in , having played a peripheral role thus far.

The 33-year-old Kayserispor frontman - Ghana's all-time top scorer and most-capped player with 51 goals in 108 internationals - made his tournament bow as a 78th minute substitute in a 0-0 stalemate with on Saturday, following his bench role in the opening game against Benin.

Ghana play Guinea-Bissau in their last Group F fixture on Tuesday.

“Every player wants to play but at the end of the day, the coach takes the decision," Gyan told reporters in .

“I just have to be mentally and physically ready for the game and anytime I’m given the opportunity, I can also prove my worth.

"I’m ready now."

The former Sunderland man also spoke about his introduction in Saturday's draw with Cameroon.

“Honestly, it’s all about timing. I’m happy that I played but I think I should have been on a bit earlier,” Gyan continued.

Article continues below

“During camping I didn’t have enough time. I’m just coming back to my normal shape. I’m happy I had some game time against Cameroon.

“Hopefully, l get more time against Guinea-Bissau. I don’t know what’s going to happen but let’s be hopeful."

Playing in his seventh Afcon finals, Gyan has so far netted eight times for Ghana in the competition.

